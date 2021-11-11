(Bloomberg) -- Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics, in an interview on CNN, says that he had a discussion with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver about his recent statements and criticisms on China and President Xi Jinping and was told that he was not breaking any league rules.

