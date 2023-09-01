(Bloomberg) -- Cemex SAB is exploring a sale of its Dominican Republic business as it focuses on bigger markets, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Mexican building materials producer is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. on a potential divestment of the unit, which could fetch more than $1 billion, according to the people. It’s reached out to potential suitors to gauge interest, they said.

Shares in Cemex rose as much as 3.9% on Friday, leading gainers on Mexico’s benchmark index. The stock was up 2.8% at 8:30 a.m. in Mexico City, giving the company a market value of about $11.7 billion.

Deliberations are early stage and may not lead to a transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Representatives for Cemex and JPMorgan declined to comment.

Cemex has been selectively selling non-core assets, including operations in Costa Rica, El Salvador and Kentucky, to cut debt and focus on bigger, more profitable operations. In July, Cemex beat quarterly sales and operating earnings on higher prices.

Cemex started operating in the Dominican Republic in 1995. It has annual production capacity of 2.6 million tons in the Caribbean nation, where it employs 1,500 people directly, according to its website.

