(Bloomberg) -- Cemex SAB’s shares tumbled after the Mexican cement-maker missed analyst estimates for sales and operating earnings, while launching a new dividend strategy.

US-traded shares fell as much as 11% Thursday, the biggest intraday drop since June 2020, after fourth-quarter net sales came in at $4.24 billion, compared with the average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey of $4.27 billion. Operating Ebitda was $743 million, also below estimates of $770.8 million.

The company reported a quarterly net loss of $441 million due to “an adverse tax judgment in Spain of US$613 million,” it said in a statement.

Cemex is cutting costs and raising prices as it seeks to reduce debt and improve its credit rating. It’s also proposing a quarterly dividend program subject to shareholder approval at a meeting scheduled for March 22.

The company said Thursday it expects to start paying dividends on a quarterly basis from the second quarter, and continue at least through the first three months of next year. The program will cost $120 million in the first year, it said.

S&P Global Inc. cut Cemex’s bonds to junk in 2009, and the Nuevo Leon-based company has spent years working toward regaining an investment grade rating. In August, S&P Global said an upgrade was possible within six to 12 months if the company continues to expand profit margins while maintaining financial discipline.

The stronger Mexican peso has helped Cemex lower its debt, about three-quarters of which is in US dollars.

Cemex has also benefited from “nearshoring,” the investment trend that has sparked a wave of manufacturing construction in the north of Mexico, as the US incentivizes companies to buy goods produced closer to home.

