(Bloomberg) -- Cemex SAB has finally achieved what it for years called its “north star”: Investment-grade status by S&P Global Ratings.

The ratings company upgraded the Mexican cement maker’s credit rating to BBB-, one level above junk, and moved the outlook to stable from positive, according to a Wednesday statement.

Cemex has focused on slashing its debt, mostly by using the proceeds from selling non-core assets and cutting costs. It also announced a plan in 2020 to narrow its geographic focus to its home country, the US and Europe as it pared its emerging market footprint. The company’s notes due in 2030 jumped a cent on Thursday to 97.7 cents on the dollar, according to Trace data.

“The company has maintained its commitment to deleveraging its capital structure and improving debt protection metrics in pursuit of returning the rating to investment-grade level,” S&P said in its statement. “For 2024-2025, we expect Cemex to maintain its strategic priorities, with room to further strengthen its key credit metrics.”

Cemex lost its investment-grade rating in 2009, two years after the $14.2 billion purchase of Rinker Group Ltd. increased its exposure to the US just as the housing industry was collapsing. The company flirted with default in 2009 before reaching terms with lenders.

Cemex’s total debt stood at $7.49 billion at the end of 2023, with a leverage ratio of around two times net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

S&P expects the company to keep its debt ratio at three times in the coming years. Fitch Ratings holds Cemex at a BB+ rating, one notch below investment grade, with a positive outlook.

Cemex bonds have returned 1.3% this year, in line with the average yield for emerging-market peers, according to a Bloomberg Index. The company’s shares rose 0.15% to 13.55 pesos at 2:10 p.m. in Mexico City trading, while the country’s benchmark index rose 1.74%.

