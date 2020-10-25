Cenovus agrees to buy Husky for $3.8 billion in all-stock deal

Cenovus Energy Inc. agreed to buy Husky Energy Inc. in an all-stock deal valuing Husky at about $3.8 billion.

The new company is expecting $1.2 billion in cost and capital synergies, the statement said, and will become the third largest Canadian oil and natural gas producer. Husky shareholders will receive 0.7845 of a Cenovus share and 0.0651 of a Cenovus share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share, representing a 21 per cent premium excluding warrants, it said.

After the deal, Cenovus will own 61 per cent of the new company, while Husky will hold a 39 per cent stake. Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing’s CK Hutchison Holdings, the main shareholder in Husky, will own about 27 per cent, according to a company presentation.

The deal will see the two companies combine in an all-stock transaction valued at $23.6 billion, including debt, according to the statement. The move is intended to integrate oil and natural gas resources from the two companies and generate superior returns for investors. The deal gives Husky an enterprise value of approximately $10.2 billion.

After the merger, the company will have about $12 billion in net debt and $8.5 billion in committed credit facilities from a broad banking syndicate, the presentation showed.

The newly combined company is expected to break even in 2021 at a West Texas Intermediate crude price of US$36 a barrel. It will continue to operate as Cenovus Energy with its headquarters remaining in Calgary, Alberta. The transaction has been approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.