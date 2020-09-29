(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge suggested initiating contempt of court proceedings over allegations that the U.S. Commerce Department defied her order not to rush completion of the census.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said during a hearing Tuesday that Monday’s announcement that Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross is targeting Oct. 5 to wrap up the once-a-decade population count “is doing exactly” what she ordered the agency not to do last week.

The judge also indicated that she might consider less serious consequences to hold the government accountable.

“You don’t have to call it contempt,” she said. “You can call it something else.”

