(Bloomberg) -- A lawsuit that aims to stop the U.S. Commerce Department from asking U.S. residents about their citizenship status will go forward, as a judge rejected the government’s dismissal request.

Advocacy groups including the American Civil Liberties Union and more than a dozen states, cities and counties have sued the department over its decision to add the citizenship question to the 2020 census, saying the move discriminates against immigrants and will reduce the accuracy of the count by reducing participation.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said on Thursday that the suit will proceed.

