Centcom Says Reports of US Airstrikes in Iraq Aren’t True

(Bloomberg) -- US Central Command said reports claiming that the US conducted airstrikes in Iraq today aren’t true, according to a post on X.

“Those reports are not true. The United States has not conducted air strikes in Iraq today,” Centcom said.

A military base used by Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces to the south of Baghdad was rocked by a huge explosion late Friday, Reuters reports, citing army sources. The blast was a “result of an unknown airstrike,” Reuters cited two security sources as saying.

