(Bloomberg) -- Centene Corp. has held discussions about a potential takeover of managed-care provider WellCare Health Plans Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

There’s no guarantee that talks will lead to an agreement, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. WellCare shares rose 15 percent to $265 after the market closed in New York.

Representatives for Centene and Tampa, Florida-based WellCare didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Managed-care stocks slid Tuesday as House Democrats prepared to unveil health-care legislation that would target high-cost drugs and protect people with pre-existing conditions. Centene closed down 3.9 percent at $54.85 at the end of regular trading, valuing the St. Louis-based company at $22.7 billion. WellCare slipped 3.9 percent to $231.27 for a market valuation of $11.6 billion.

