(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street power brokers are hosting a pair of fundraisers for Joe Biden on Thursday in New York, according to people familiar with the plans, as the president’s reelection campaign races to raise as much as it can ahead of a key deadline.

One event will be co-hosted Jon Gray, president and COO of the Blackstone Group and Blair Effron, co-founder of Centerview Partners. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gray has an estimated net worth of $5.4 billion.

Also hosting at the Gray event: Deven Parekh, managing director of Insight Venture Partners; Peter Orszag, who joined Lazard Ltd. after stints at Citigroup Inc. and in government; and Roger Altman, founder of Evercore and a former deputy Treasury secretary.

The other fundraiser, at the Central Park West home of Mark Gallogly and his wife, Lise Strickler, was organized by donors focused on investments and support for actions to address climate change.

Gallogly has White House ties, having served as an adviser to Biden’s climate team and as a member of President Barack Obama’s economic recovery advisory board. He has worked at Blackstone Group and co-founded the investment firm Centerbridge Partners. In 2015, Gallogly and Strickler co-founded Three Cairns Group.

Dana Wechsler Linden, a journalist and author, is also one of the co-hosts for the Gallogoly event.

Biden, who formally announced in April that he would seek reelection in 2024, has picked up the pace this month on attracting campaign money as the end of the fundraising quarter approaches Friday. Campaign aides have declined to say how much he has raised at recent fundraisers, which included events in Chicago, the Washington suburbs, and California.

Advisers hope Biden’s fundraising haul will provide a boost for the campaign, strengthening their argument that there is deep enthusiasm for his reelection bid.

Polling has shown lukewarm support for Biden seeking a second term, with voters concerned about his age and fitness. At 80, he is already the oldest president in US history.

Biden has begun using a machine for continuous positive airway pressure therapy, or CPAP, Bloomberg first reported Wednesday. The White House later confirmed the president has been using the device to address sleep apnea.

Read more: Biden Has Begun Using CPAP Machine to Aid With Sleep Apnea

Biden also made headlines this week when he slipped up twice in a 24-hour period by confusing the US war in Iraq with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.