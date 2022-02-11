Centerbridge Is Said to Build Stake in Buyout Target Cedar Fair

(Bloomberg) -- Centerbridge Partners has built a stake of more than 5% in Cedar Fair LP, the theme park operator facing takeover interest from rival SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm believes Cedar Fair could draw interest from several other operators if it pursues a sale, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A stake of that size would make Centerbridge one of the amusement park company’s top three of four shareholders, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

SeaWorld has offered about $3.4 billion for the Sandusky, Ohio-based company, Bloomberg News reported on Feb. 1. Cedar Fair confirmed in a statement that it had received and was reviewing an “unsolicited, non-binding” proposal from SeaWorld. Perella Weinberg Partners LP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP are advising Cedar Fair.

Since then, Cedar Fair’s shares have gained 20%, rising to just below SeaWorld’s reported offer price of about $60 a share.

“Cedar Fair and its leading properties represent an attractive long-term investment, with significant opportunities for growth as leisure activity continues to rebound,” a representative for Centerbridge said.

A spokesperson for Cedar Fair didn’t respond to requests for comment outside normal business hours.

Cedar Fair operates 13 amusement properties, including Knott’s Berry Farm in California as well as its namesake Cedar Point in Sandusky.

Centerbridge’s interest and SeaWorld’s offer underscore their bullish outlook on leisure and entertainment as the industry rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic, which had sapped tourism demand. Other players in the sector that could theoretically be interested in Cedar Fair include Six Flags Entertainment Corp., as well as Blackstone Inc.-backed Merlin and Parques Reunidos, which is owned by Swedish buyout firm EQT.

New York-based Centerbridge sold a 65% controlling interest in Great Wolf Resorts Inc., a family-oriented entertainment resorts company, to Blackstone in 2019, according to a statement at the time.

SeaWorld, which temporarily closed all of its parks in 2020, reported record revenue and profit in the third quarter, as tourists returned to to its 12 destinations, including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica and Sesame Place.

The Orlando, Florida-based company went public in 2013 under Blackstone’s ownership and suffered a blow after “Blackfish,” a documentary released that year, accused SeaWorld of mistreating killer whales. Blackstone sold its remaining stake in the company in 2017 to a Chinese leisure group.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.