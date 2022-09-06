It wouldn’t surprise me to see gold hit new record levels in the coming years: Randy Smallwood

Centerra Gold Inc. says Paul Wright has been named interim president and chief executive.

Wright replaces Scott Perry in the top job while the board works to find a permanent chief executive.

Wright has served as a director of Centerra since May 2020.

He was chief executive of Eldorado Gold before he retired in April 2017.

In connection with the change in leadership, the gold miner says Perry has also resigned as a director of the company and will not be nominated for election at its upcoming annual meeting.

Centerra says the board has determined to reduce the number of directors from nine to eight.