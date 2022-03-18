Are you looking for a stock?

    17h ago

    Centerra suspends gold bar production at Oksut Mine in Turkey after mercury detected

    The Canadian Press

    Everybody should have 5-10% portfolio exposure to gold: Chief strategy officer

    Centerra Gold Inc. has temporarily suspended gold doré bar production at its Oksut Mine in Turkey after mercury was detected in part of the processing plant.

    The company says it is cleaning the mercury from affected areas and taking steps to mitigate and prevent exposure.

    Centerra is also evaluating several potential technical solutions to remove the mercury in the gold recovery process.

    Meanwhile, the company says mining operations are continuing at Oksut with ore being stacked on the leach pad and processing into a gold-in-carbon form.

    It says the gold-in-carbon will be stockpiled until the re-start of the electrowinning process, where the recovery of gold from concentrated solution happens.

    Centerra says it is evaluating the impact on its guidance for the year.