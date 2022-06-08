(Bloomberg) -- Centerview Partners has hired two of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s health-care investment bankers to build out the firm’s business with medical technology companies.

Rakesh Mehta, who was head of JPMorgan’s global medtech practice, joined Centerview this week as a partner based in San Francisco, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News. Najeeb Ali, previously a managing director in JPMorgan’s medtech investment banking group, joined as a partner based in New York.

Centerview has come to be known as a powerhouse in biopharmaceutical investment banking, ranking at the top of the league table for deals announced in the past 2 1/2 years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It hasn’t had as large of a presence in the medtech sector of health care.

“At a moment when the pipeline for health-care M&A remains robust, and boards are seeking differentiated and thoughtful advice to plan prudently in a time of uncertainty, the additions of Rakesh and Najeeb will further elevate our firm’s offering, add additional expertise to our health-care team and immediately create a market leading franchise in medtech,” senior partners Alan Hartman and Mark Robinson said in the statement.

Mehta has advised on deals including Johnson & Johnson’s acquisition of Auris Health Inc. and Stryker Corp.’s acquisition of Wright Medical Group NV. Ali advised Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. on its spinout of Zimvie Inc. and advised Cardinal Health Inc. on its sale of Cordis, its medical instruments business, to private equity firm Hellman & Friedman.

