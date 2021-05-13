(Bloomberg) -- Three senior Bank of America Corp. investment bankers in Silicon Valley have left for roles at Centerview Partners, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bank of America’s co-head of investment banking, Jack MacDonald, is joining along with two senior technology bankers, Steve Miller and Gary Kirkham, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Representatives for Bank of America and Centerview declined to comment.

MacDonald, Miller and Kirkham will be partners based in Palo Alto, California, the people said.

Bank of America announced new appointments in the investment bank in a memo Thursday that confirmed the departures of MacDonald and Kirkham.

Thomas Sheehan has been named the sole head of global investment banking, according to the memo.

In New York, Ron Eliasek is now chairman of global technology, media and telecom investment banking, while Sam Powers will become sole head of that operation.

Johnny Williams and Ric Spencer were appointed co-heads of global technology investment banking in Palo Alto.

