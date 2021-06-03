(Bloomberg) -- Centerview Partners is the latest Wall Street firm throwing cash at junior bankers in an attempt to minimize turnover, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The boutique advisory firm is offering $200,000 retention bonuses to analysts being promoted to associates this summer, one of the people said. The bonuses are contingent on employees staying for at least two years, the person said.

Centerview is also formalizing a policy banning work during a junior employee’s four weeks of vacation each year. Wall Street’s analysts, who already face grueling hours, are subjected to demands from senior dealmakers during time off.

A Centerview spokesman declined to comment.

Read more: Lawyers Get $164,000 Bonuses to Keep Working 100 Hours a Week

The move by Centerview, founded by rainmakers Blair Effron and Robert Pruzan, comes as banks, law firms and alternative asset managers seek to stem departures at a junior level. Some firms -- including Apollo Global Management Inc. -- have offered six-figure cash bonuses.

Most perks were instituted following the circulation of a stinging deck by a group of analysts from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. who complained of being over-taxed. They offered solutions including maxing out work weeks at 80 hours.

Read more: Wall Street Hiring Spree Puts Junior Bankers in Driving Seat

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.