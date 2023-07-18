(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador was hit by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake off its Pacific coast, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck 43km (26 miles) south of Intipucá, at a depth of 70km, the USGS said. The government said there was no tsunami threat.

The quake was felt elsewhere in Central America, though there were no immediate reports of major damage.

--With assistance from Michael McDonald.

