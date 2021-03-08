1h ago
Central Bank Decisions, Empowering Women, SNB Relief: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- Central banks helped save the world economy from depression as the pandemic struck. Now they are dealing with the hard part: managing the recovery amid a difference of opinion with investors
- In a battle between those who love or hate China’s economic growth target, a compromise appears to have emerged: a goal low enough to be more easily ignored
- For Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan, the franc’s precipitous drop to a 20-month low against the euro has come at a helpful moment after an open season for attacks on his policies
- Empowering women to participate fully in the modern economy would light a fire under global growth, adding about $20 trillion to global GDP in 2050 relative to a baseline scenario of persistent gender inequality, writes Bloomberg Economics’ economists including Adriana Dupita
- There are still almost 40 countries where women can be fired from their jobs simply for getting pregnant, World Bank Chief Economist Carmen Reinhart said in a discussion on how the pandemic is making it even harder for women to escape poverty
- With Democrats on the verge of passing an almost $2 trillion stimulus bill and Covid-19 vaccinations moving ahead, the U.S. economic outlook is much sunnier than it looked in early January
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell says he and his colleagues have learned a lot over the last decade about the meaning of full employment. Now, they’re looking at a new set of labor-market indicators as they chart a recovery
- The European Union and the U.S. agreed to suspend tariffs on billions of dollars of each other’s products, easing a 17-year transatlantic dispute over illegal aid to the world’s biggest aircraft makers
