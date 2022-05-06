(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, has joined the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, according to a ruling party spokesman.

Emefiele, who’s headed the Central Bank of Nigeria for almost eight years, acquired a form on Friday permitting him to compete to become the All Progressive Congress’ presidential candidate, party spokesman Joseph Morka said by phone. Primaries to choose the nominee are scheduled for early next month and nationwide elections for February 2023.

Following months of speculation, Emefiele, 60, is joining a field that includes political heavyweights including Bola Tinubu, the APC’s national leader and former governor of Lagos state, and Yemi Osinbajo, who has served as Buhari’s vice president since 2015.

A spokesman for Emefiele didn’t immediately respond to questions, including about whether he intends to resign his position at the central bank.

