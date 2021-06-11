(Bloomberg) -- Latvia’s central bank took an unusually firm stance on social values with the release of a coin promoting the institution of marriage.

The 5 euro ($6) commemorative coin, which will sell for 53 euros via the bank’s website, has the word ‘yes’ inscribed on each side -- a message that denotes “one belief, one answer, one being consisting of two individuals,” according to an emailed statement Friday.

Its not the first time the euro-area bank has gone off piste: It’s also released coins on modernism, personal freedom and entrepreneurship.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.