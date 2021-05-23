1h ago
Central Bank Nerves, China Dodges Russia, Biden Battle: Eco Day
Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- With the world barely through this crisis, central bankers are already wondering if a risk-taking binge is setting up the next one. Indeed, despite Beijing’s best efforts, asset bubbles are forming in China
- In the late 20th century, the prevailing wisdom was post-Communist countries should hasten transformation by pushing “Big Bang” price reforms. Had China listened, it may well have ended up like Russia
- One U.S. president after another promised to turn this Rust Belt city around. The latest proposal is bringing hope — and skepticism
- Back in February, the world was beating a path to Taiwan’s door for help to tackle a shortage of semiconductors. Now, Taiwan is paying the price for its lack of vaccines with a surge in infections. Indeed, data revisions leave it unsure where the outbreak is even heading
- China never aimed to challenge the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency with the development of a digital yuan, said Xiaochuan Zhou, former governor of the People’s Bank of China
- Japan’s new 10 trillion yen ($92 billion) university fund to boost advanced research should invest 60% to 70% of its money in stocks
- The German economy is enduring a moment of flux as it tries to shake off the coronavirus crisis, just as the era of Chancellor Angela Merkel draws to a close. Meantime, Boris Johnson’s plan to unlock the U.K. economy appears on track
- Mixed returns -- Ziad Daoud analyzes what’s driving EM currencies
- Nigeria’s economic growth quickened as oil output started to recover
- One pillar of this year’s blistering commodities rally -- Chinese demand -- may be teetering
