(Bloomberg Markets) -- Just a few hours after speaking with Bloomberg Markets, Rosanna Costa snuffed out a budding currency crisis by announcing the Chilean central bank’s biggest-ever intervention in the peso market.

The only hint of the drama going on in the background was the occasional request from her assistant to check the details on a document. Smiling, polite, the president of the Central Bank of Chile would excuse herself as she popped into an adjoining room. The central bank seemed calm in an increasingly frantic market.

Costa, 64, has become experienced in handling crises. Days before she took over the Ministry of Finance’s budget office in 2010, Chile was shaken by one of the biggest earthquakes in history. The cost of the damage ran into the billions of dollars. Since she became a policymaker at the central bank in January 2017, she has had to deal with the impact of a wave of protests over inequality and poor public services that crippled the country and often turned violent. More recently, she helped the economy navigate the ­Covid-19 pandemic.

Since becoming the central bank’s president in February, Costa has raised interest rates to the highest level in more than two decades to tackle the fastest inflation in a generation, as well as that mid-July threat to the currency. And, as a former member of a right-wing government, she’s steering monetary policy after voters chose the most left-wing government in 50 years, electing Gabriel Boric as the country’s president.

“It seems I’m the person of crises,” Costa told Bloomberg Markets. The interview, which took place on July 14, has been edited for length and content.

BLOOMBERG MARKETS: How do you feel at the central bank after having had a very different job as deputy director of the Instituto Libertad y Desarrollo, a free-market think tank?

ROSANNA COSTA: I’ve known the central bank for a long time. My first job after university was at the central bank. I was there about 10 years, and the bank was a sort of second school for me. Your first job after university makes a big difference. It was a learning and training process.

BM: Did you ever plan to be central bank president?

RC: It was never in my thoughts. I think in each of the jobs I’ve had, I have looked for the space to grow and contribute. And, above all, to enjoy the work, beyond the tensions or complexity of the job. By enjoying, I mean being passionate about what you’re doing.

BM: Are you passionate about what you do as president of the central bank today?

RC: The central bank offers you a powerful position to be able to contribute to your country. Today, inflation has appeared like a phenomenon, but it was absent for many years. You can see the cost for families, for households, and I have a tremendous platform to contribute to the fight against that. That motivates me.

BM: Do you still enjoy it when you have days of near-crisis like today?

RC: Stress control is something that one learns over time, and I’m old enough to know. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist, but one gets to know oneself, and you look for your own way of getting through it. I am a workaholic and always have been. I have a very supportive family; I have important emotional support. One learns to manage stress and learn a life balance.

BM: When you go home after work, do you continue reading academic papers, or do you find a way to relax and do other things?

RC: This is entering the most intimate territory of my home. I don’t disconnect easily from work, not at all. But I really enjoy family time, family gatherings. Having my own family close is the most valuable thing to me.

BM: It is such a tumultuous time for markets at the moment that there is a lot of conflicting information. How do you deal with all the data?

RC: We work within a structure. We apply or make decisions today whose effects are seen over time. We work on the basis of what the medium-term outlook is, so we must understand very well what’s happening, what are the forces behind it, and how to project it forward. That’s why the job is interesting.

Working on the unknown is always a challenge. Controlling inflation two years ahead helps us avoid overreacting in the present. We have very well-prepared technical teams. There are top-tier management teams that are overseeing those jobs. There is a board that, as a whole, is a group made up of people who know a lot about the issues and are very committed. We make the most informed decisions possible together.

BM: Do you read all the bank analysts’ reports that are so often telling you what to do? Do you consider all these opinions from the market and investors?

RC: We don’t close ourselves off to anything, but neither do we read everything that is published. We look at what is said, we see if the arguments make sense. We contrast with what we have and with what the evidence is telling us, knowing that the evidence tells us about the past and that we are building the future. And, if there is relevant information, we take it into account, obviously without getting dizzy.

BM: What are the qualities you think you have that help in dealing with crisis or troubling times?

RC: I am a person who listens a lot and who seeks to build agreement between the board members. But also a person who makes decisions when it’s time to make them. This is an institution that makes its decisions collegially, and, therefore, building trust and joint work is important. And that is something that is exciting and comes naturally to me.

BM: How does it feel to be the first female president at the central bank and to work in an environment historically dominated by men?

RC: In the past, more than once, people told me I could easily work in men’s teams and that the difference wasn’t really noticed. I don’t know what they meant to say by that. [Laughs] In my family we were only two sisters, but I was always very close with my father. He studied business at university, as pure economics didn’t exist at that time. I also went to a coed school. For me it was something natural to have male friends.

BM: During the social unrest of October 2019, you were a member of the bank’s board. Did the unrest come as a shock to you?

RC: The way the unrest manifested came as a shock.

BM: Did it change somehow the opinion you have of Chile’s economic model?

RC : I can’t really answer that as head of the central bank.

BM: I guess that’s one of the main differences between your work here and your time at the think tank. You can’t freely express your political opinions.

RC: They are different institutions. But the exposure, the public part of that job, was never what attracted me most. I was interested in the research work.

