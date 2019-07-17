(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The Federal Reserve and other leading central banks are declaring the peak in global interest rates has been reached and are readying to start the march down

Meanwhile, here’s a deep dive into the new battle lines being drawn between President Donald Trump and Fed Chairman Jay Powell

Europe’s unconventional experiment with negative interest rates to spur economic growth and inflation is looking like a trap

Here’s why a small revision in euro-area inflation data -- largely reflecting idiosyncrasies in Germany -- won’t shift the needle in any way at the European Central Bank

The Bank of England’s balance sheet should fall to around half its current size when quantitative easing is finally unwound, according to the institution’s executive director for markets Staying in the U.K., inflation held steady at the 2% target last month, leaving the BOE under no pressure to raise interest rates

Trump reiterated that he could impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports if he wants, after promising to hold off on more duties in a trade-war truce he reached with China’s Xi Jinping last month. Meanwhile, China’s holdings of Treasuries dipped in May to the lowest in two years amid an escalation of the trade war

Should Lesetja Kganyago announce a cut in South African interest rates this week, as expected, it won’t be because the nation’s politicians want him to

