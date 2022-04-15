(Bloomberg) -- The only candidate to become the new governor of Bulgaria’s central bank failed to gather sufficient support, leaving the country without a decision on who will push forward with the country’s 2024 euro-entry plan.

Former banking executive Lyubomir Karimansky, the candidate of the junior ruling There Is Such a People Party, didn’t gather enough votes from either the ruling coalition or the opposition in the contest after a rival backed by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov withdrew his nomination on Sunday.

That prolongs the Balkan state’s struggle to replace Dimitar Radev, who remains at the helm of the central bank despite his term concluding last year. Bickering between Petkov and his ruling partners is exacerbating the problem, but Karimansky’s failure may allow them to start the process again.

Whoever replaces Radev will have the responsibility of finishing preparations to join the euro and, if successful, will take a role at the European Central Bank.

Bulgaria’s euro goal is aimed at helping the European Union’s poorest member to fuel economic growth and help it integrate closer with its richer peers in the bloc. But the country is under heavy scrutiny after banking woes in the past and in light of money-laundering scandals in Baltic euro members.

Aside from past mismanagement scandals at the heart of the central bank and the 2014 collapse of its fourth-largest lender, Bulgaria had to raise the capital of two banks -- Investbank AD, where Karimansky worked until 2015, and First Investment Bank AD. And in a first for a euro candidate, Bulgaria was required to join the euro area Banking union as requirement to enter the pre-euro ERM-2 waiting room.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.