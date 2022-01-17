Central Bank Tightening Wagers Are All the Rage From ECB to Fed

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are reconsidering an earlier kickoff for the first European Central Bank rate increase in more than a decade.

Money markets today briefly wagered on 10-basis-points of tightening as soon as September, the first time a move that month has been seen since before the omicron coronavirus variant roiled markets. Traders then returned to pricing a 10-basis-point hike by October.

The pull forward in expectations for ECB action followed hot on the heels of those for Federal Reserve rate hikes, where a 25-basis-point increase is baked in by March.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon told analysts on Friday that the Fed could lift its benchmark interest rate as many as seven times to fight rising inflation. Strategists at Morgan Stanley also added fuel to the tightening frenzy, predicting four 25-basis-point rate hikes this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.