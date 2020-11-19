(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s central bank says its latest study into the long-term effects of negative interest rates shows the policy works better than is widely appreciated.

Morten Spange, chief monetary policy adviser at the bank in Copenhagen, says a report due on Thursday will show that cutting rates below zero is an effective way to support lending.

That’s “an important result, if you are considering introducing negative rates in order to support the economy,” Spange said in an interview.

The policy remains controversial, and a number of central bankers reject it as an extreme to avoid. Denmark uses it to defend a currency peg. But Sweden abandoned the policy in December, and it’s viewed with skepticism in the U.S. In the U.K., policy makers are now exploring the idea as a way to help fight the fallout from both Brexit and the pandemic.

Denmark’s eight-year stint with the policy is the longest in the world, giving it a unique perspective. It first resorted to negative rates in mid-2012, when investors were searching for safe places to put their money during Europe’s debt crisis.

Natural Laws

Spange says the laws of monetary policy don’t change, just because rates drop below zero. “What we have discovered is that negative interest rates are in some sense a natural extension of very low but positive rates.”

Some of the pass-through effect occurs with a lag, when rates drop below zero. Danish banks waited about seven years before daring to send negative rates on to their retail depositors. And so far, there’s no evidence that Danes are hoarding cash.

Jesper Berg, the head of the Financial Supervisory Authority in Copenhagen, says negative rates have had “a huge impact” on banks’ business model.

But researchers at the Danish central bank “don’t see any restriction in credit,” Spange said. “And we don’t see what some studies have called the reversal rate, where negative rates start becoming contractionary for the economy.”

Read More: ECB Study on Reversal Rate Fuels Skepticism on Further Cuts

The new study shows that when banks introduced negative deposit rates to corporate accounts, firms increased investment and employment to a statistically significant degree. Companies also lowered their debt and liquidity levels.

Spange says a wave of financial regulation has been key in preventing the kind of dangerous imbalances that might otherwise have stemmed from negative rates.

“Although we have had a number of years with negative interest rates, we haven’t really seen any major imbalances building up in Denmark or abroad,” Spange said. “This should also be seen in light of the range of new micro and macroprudential measures that have been introduced since the financial crisis.”

