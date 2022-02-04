(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s rapid rebound from the pandemic and rising inflation expectations mean the central bank may need to lift interest rates to a level where they cool growth, according to a member of the bank’s board.

The economy will be back operating at full capacity by the middle of this year, according to central bank co-director Mauricio Villamizar, which is much sooner than the bank’s original forecasts. In these circumstances, the “preferred path”, is to gradually lift interest rates until they reach a level that neither stimulates nor constricts growth, Villamizar said.

One possibility could be increasing the rate “toward neutral, so that we would be reducing the expansionary stance, but not falling into contractionary territory,” Villamizar said Thursday, in a video interview. “We cannot rule out going past neutral and actually going into contractionary territory.”

Villamizar and his colleagues on the central bank’s board have raised their key interest rate 2.25 percentage points since September to 4%, and last month surprised analysts with a bigger-than-expected as they try to get soaring consumer prices under control. Inflation is likely to peak at between 6% and 7% in the first quarter and then start to slow, Villamizar said.

Consumer price rises have surged above target across Latin America as well as in rich nations as demand picks up before supply chains are fully recovered from the pandemic, and businesses pass on higher global commodity prices to their customers. Villamizar estimates that more than half of Colombia’s inflation is caused by supply factors, with demand pressures accounting for less than a third of the total. Tax changes and so-called base effects also had an effect.

The bank estimates that the neutral interest rate this year is 1.8% above inflation. Based on current inflation expectations, that means it would need to raise the policy rate by 2.3 percentage points to get it to a neutral level, Villamizar said.

Upside Risks

There are currently more upside risks on inflation than downside risks on growth, which is one of the reasons why the board lifted rates by a full percentage point last week, Villamizar said.

Read More: Colombia Stuns Analysts With Biggest Rate Rise Since 2003

Even as headline inflation starts to fall, core inflation, which aims to track underlying trends by stripping out the most volatile prices, is likely to keep accelerating, he said.

“For this year we expect a significant drop in food and items with regulated prices, but we also expect increasing core. So our hikes largely anticipate that. And there are benefits of front-loading the monetary policy cycle,” he said.

Inflation ended last year at 5.6%, the fastest pace in five years and above the central bank’s mid-point 3% target. Analysts surveyed by the central bank expect inflation to end the year at 4.5%, from a previous forecast of 3.9%.

Outpacing Peers

The economy grew an expected 10% last year, its fastest pace in more than a century, as curbs to limit Covid-19 infections were eased. Output surpassed pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter, according to Villamizar.

This year, the economy will expand 4%, faster than Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Chile, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Read More: Colombia’s Economic Model Will Withstand Election, Restrepo Says

Even as Colombia outperforms regional peers, its bonds are posting some of the worst returns in emerging markets ahead of elections this year.

Gustavo Petro, who is leading polls ahead of the May presidential vote, has promised to halt oil exploration and transform to a new economic model that doesn’t depend on fossil fuels. That has unnerved investors, especially since oil and coal are the nation’s biggest exports.

Read More: Colombia Front-Runner’s No-More-Oil Pledge Sinks Ecopetrol Bonds

The market is “pricing in a bunch of worst-case scenarios and a lot has to do with the presidential election,” said Villamizar. “When risks diminish or materialize into scenarios that aren’t the worst case, then we would definitely see some reversion in a bunch of indicators.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.