(Bloomberg) -- Ulf Erlandsson is used to successfully shaming global banks and investors whose money hurts the environment. But these days, he’s aiming for a much bigger target.

The erstwhile Barclays quant, whose Anthropocene Fixed Income Institute is backed by members of the Rockefeller family, is now on a campaign to expose what he says is the destructive fallout of quantitative easing on the climate. Since the advent of QE, central banks have become the lenders of last resort for “the worst carbon offenders out there,” according to Erlandsson.

His isn’t the only voice criticizing central banks. A recent Global Public Investor survey revealed they’re significantly behind the pension industry when it comes to incorporating environmental, social and governance considerations into their work. Climate activists are also increasingly targeting central banks, with Extinction Rebellion staging several protests outside the Bank of England, while campaigners from Greenpeace last year paraglided onto the roof of the European Central Bank.

And academics are churning out a growing body of work questioning the role central banks play in the shift to a greener economy. A 2020 report by the New Economics Foundation found that the ECB’s bond buying is “biased towards carbon-intensive companies.”

Government leaders on the frontlines of global warming have also started urging central banks to shift course. At the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last year, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said quantitative easing designed to fight climate change could make a huge difference.

Erlandsson says efforts to steer capital away from businesses that pollute will ultimately be undermined if central banks continue to support the bonds that finance those activities.

The ECB’s list of issuers whose euro-denominated bonds are eligible for its QE programs includes Glencore Plc, Shell Plc, Eni SpA, BP Plc, TotalEnergies SE and Ryanair Holdings Plc.

“The problem is that they’re the buyers of last resort, so every other investor can just pile in,” Erlandsson said in an interview. “Essentially it becomes almost risk-free to own some of that paper because you’re in the same boat as the ECB.”

A spokesperson for the ECB declined to comment, but pointed to public remarks by President Christine Lagarde including a December letter to European lawmakers that addresses climate concerns. In it, Lagarde noted that the ECB’s market operations already include the purchase of green and sustainability-linked bonds. She also said the ECB’s corporate debt purchase program will be adjusted to ensure issuers align with EU legislation intended to honor the Paris climate agreement.

While time may be running out to change the rules before net buying ends as soon as this summer -- the ECB signaled last week it may halt purchases earlier than initially planned -- policy makers have showed flexibility on reinvestments in the past. That means the ECB will have ample opportunity to green its QE program, even when it’s dormant.

Defining Policy

Fighting climate change isn’t within the traditional remit of rate-setters, who are generally tasked with prioritizing price stability. But many policy makers are now actively discussing whether a rapidly overheating planet requires a new mindset around monetary policy. The ECB said in July it will make climate disclosures a requirement for the assets it accepts as collateral, with more details due this year. It also said it will “consider relevant climate change risks” in its collateral framework.

But European lawmakers are starting to demand a more ambitious climate strategy from the ECB. In their annual report on the central bank, which will be debated next week, lawmakers voice concerns over the extent to which ECB refinancing and asset purchase programs have indirectly supported carbon-intensive activities.

In the U.S., meanwhile, there are concerns that central bankers may be taking too much of an interest in climate change. Federal Reserve nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin is currently trying to assuage Republican concerns that she’s overly focused on mitigating climate risks.

Quick Fix

Some central banks have started articulating more ambitious climate goals related to the assets that make up their foreign reserves, including Sweden’s Riksbank and Denmark’s Nationalbank.

But such declarations of intent rarely come with specific targets. Last month, Daniela Gabor, a professor of economics and macro-finance at UWE Bristol, wrote that she’s “increasingly convinced an environmental mandate without a hard annual numerical target just won’t work.”

Erlandsson argues progress should be much faster, given what he suggests is an obvious fix.

“If the ECB went out tomorrow and said it’s going to continue with its corporate purchase program except for the oil companies, those bonds would take a dive,” he said. “It would affect the cost of capital for those companies. And that would be a disincentive to undertake any massive oil exploration projects.”

(Updates with U.S. concerns in 13th paragraph.)

