(Bloomberg) -- Central banks are shifting from saving their economies from recession to ensuring they recover.

Having raced to the rescue as the coronavirus triggered the steepest global slump on record, many monetary policy makers are now standing by to do more if needed while signaling they will at the very least likely keep interest rates on hold and stimulus programs in place for years to come.

Here is Bloomberg Economics’ quarterly guide to 23 of the top central banks, which together set policy for almost 90% of the global economy. Four -- China, India, Mexico and Australia -- are predicted to cut rates again this year.

GROUP OF SEVEN

U.S. Federal Reserve

Current federal funds rate (upper bound): 0.25%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 0.25%

Forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%

The Federal Reserve cut its interest rate to a target range of zero to 0.25% in March and officials in September forecast it would stay there through 2023. They also approved new guidance that pledged to delay tightening until the U.S. achieves maximum employment and 2% inflation.

In emergency moves, the central bank also unveiled nine lending programs, providing backstops for everything from the corporate bond market to money market mutual funds to companies selling short-term securities to manage their cash flow. In a follow up to quantitative easing after the last crisis, the Fed has been aggressively buying securities, at a rate of at least $80 billion of Treasuries a month and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities.

There’s no plan to unwind any of its stimulus soon, with Chairman Jerome Powell warning the U.S. recovery is fragile and needs continued support, including from fiscal policy makers. The Fed has considered tweaking its programs to provide additional aid. “I certainly would not say that we’re out of ammo, not at all,” Powell said Sept. 16.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“The Fed remains resolute in ‘whatever it takes’ mode, as policy makers continue to see the pandemic imposing considerable risks. Interest-rate increases will only occur in the final phase of monetary normalization after the majority of emergency credit and liquidity provision facilities are unwound and Treasury and mortgage purchases trail off. Within the new policy framework, the key determinant of how much inflation the Fed tolerates will be the stability of inflation expectations. Once inflation expectations move higher, the Fed will not hesitate to raise rates.”

--Yelena Shulyatyeva

European Central Bank

Current deposit rate: -0.5%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: -0.5%

Forecast for end of 2021: -0.5%

The ECB has pledged to step up emergency stimulus again if needed after deploying a new 1.35 trillion-euro bond-buying program, far more powerful than its existing asset-purchase plan.

Economists and investors largely expect another boost to that program at the end of this year, and market pricing suggests interest rates could be cut further from their record lows in September 2021.

Attention is also starting to shift toward how to proceed once the initial shock has passed, and how long the “emergency powers” of the pandemic tools should be kept. President Christine Lagarde has promised to assess the situation as new information about the outlook becomes available.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“The ECB has provided substantial stimulus to the economy since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, offering very generous conditions on its targeted long-term refinancing operations to support lending and pledging to expand its asset purchases. The flexibility of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme has helped to successfully narrow spreads across the currency union. Still, with core inflation at record low levels and the recent surge in virus cases threatening the recovery, a new extension of its asset purchases before the end of the year is becoming increasingly likely.”

--Maeva Cousin

Bank of Japan

Current policy-rate balance: -0.1%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: -0.1%

Forecast for end of 2021: -0.1%

The Bank of Japan is expected to sit tight and continue its massive easing program after newly installed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged to stick with the policy stance of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also confirmed close cooperation with the government would continue following a meeting with Suga. That means the negative interest rate, the 10-year bond yield target and asset purchases are likely to stay put, barring any market tumult.

The BOJ’s focus remains on supporting the economy through the pandemic by helping companies find funding. Kuroda has hinted that the bank’s Covid-19-related lending programs are likely to be extended beyond their current March 31 deadline. Inflation will take a back seat for now despite the likelihood of it falling further below zero. Some economists see Suga as more likely to pressure the BOJ to act if there is a yen surge than over falling prices.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“The BOJ’s policy framework allows for significant flexibility to scale stimulus as needed - and it’s using it to help the economy ride out the pandemic shock. The central bank will continue to cooperate closely with the Suga administration. Our baseline view is that the BOJ will keep its policy settings steady for the foreseeable future. The chances of an increase in stimulus, though, could rise if the government decides to boost spending to provided added virus-related support.”

--Yuki Masujima

Bank of England

Current bank rate: 0.1%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 0.1%

Forecast for end of 2021: 0.1%

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey was thrown in the deep end when he started his eight-year term in March.

His first few weeks coincided with a huge expansion of the bank’s bond-buying program and the worst economic contraction in 300 years as the coronavirus pandemic intensified. Things appeared to settle down over the summer, even with most of the BOE working from home. But the autumn is fraught with risks, from a resurgence of the virus to the chance of a messy separation from the European Union’s single market at the end of the year.

Any further steps will likely include more quantitative easing. Governor Andrew Bailey swears there’s plenty more in the toolbox after that, including negative interest rates as already tested in Europe and Japan.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“A rising caseload, tightening restrictions and a spike unemployment will leave the U.K. economy facing a tough winter. More QE is likely by year end to support the recovery. Moving into 2021, the debate around negative rates will continue to simmer -- even if the BOE concludes it can go below zero, it’s unlikely to take the plunge unless the recovery is blown off course.”

--Dan Hanson

Bank of Canada

Current overnight lending rate: 0.25%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 0.25%

Forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%

The Bank of Canada has indicated it will keep borrowing costs at historically low levels until the economy makes a full recovery. It’s pledged to keep its policy interest rate -- now at 0.25% -- unchanged until excess capacity is fully absorbed. The central bank has also committed to purchasing federal government bonds until the recovery is “well underway.”

The biggest challenge will be how to avoid dominating the market. At the current pace of purchases, the central bank will control 56% of Canada’s government bond market by the end of next year, according to estimates from the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

That’s one reason why some analysts believe Governor Tiff Macklem may be forced to pivot toward a yield curve control framework down the line.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“The Bank of Canada will remain vigilant despite faster-than-expected recovery; Covid-19 threatens activity this fall and winter. Fiscal policy is on the front lines for the moment, and the BoC will continue to absorb a substantial fraction of government borrowing. We think slight adjustments to the central bank’s operating framework will come in 2021. The bank’s inflation mandate is flexible, yet the central bank may follow others in framing the target in average terms or -- more boldly -- add a labor market leg to the mandate. We see no rate hikes through 2022, and negative rates are not in the cards.”

--Andrew Husby

BRICS CENTRAL BANKS

People’s Bank of China

Current 1-year best lending rate: 3.85%

Current 7-day OMO reverse repo rate: 2.2%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 3.75%; 2.2%

Forecast for end of 2021: 3.65%; 2.1%

China’s central bank responded to the Covid-19 pandemic by trying to lower borrowing costs across the economy and get banks to lend, but hasn’t engaged in the large-scale debt stimulus seen elsewhere. Initially it cut the amount of money banks have to keep in reserve, lowered interest rates on loans from the central bank and also provided liquidity to commercial banks and financial markets.

Despite expectations that it would continue easing, it has since started pulling back on the pace of monetary easing amid growing signs of economic resilience. Officials insist that the economy won’t be “flooded” with cash, given long-standing concerns over debt sustainability and financial stability.

China’s economic recovery from Covid-19 accelerated in August, spurred by the start of a rebound in consumption as virus restrictions eased and larger-than-expected gains in industrial output.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“So far the People’s Bank of China has been restrained with easing. After the first-wave impact from the virus in 1Q, China’s economy has started recovering with the supply side back to its pre-pandemic level. Based on this, our expectation is that the PBOC will steer clear of aggressive stimulus. Still, an easing bias will remain as the demand side is still well below its pre-pandemic level and U.S.-China tensions add to uncertainty.”

--David Qu

Reserve Bank of India

Current RBI repurchase rate: 4%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 3.75%

Forecast for end of 2021: 3%

India’s central bank is likely to take a lengthy pause on interest rates, perhaps until the end of this year and only after headline inflation comes back to its targeted range of 2%-6%. Costly food and fuel prices amid broken supply chains due to rolling lockdown have pushed the annual headline consumer inflation number to just below 7%. That has made life tough for the inflation-targeting RBI which is keen to provide support to an economy staring at double-digit contraction in gross domestic product, but finds its hands tied.

As a result, its likely to stick to unconventional policies like pumping in billions through liquidity injections and bond purchases in the secondary market. Calls are increasing for it to fund the government’s ballooning fiscal deficit by buying bonds in the primary market and keep borrowing costs under check. So far, Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained his silence on whether the RBI should finance the deficit or not, preferring instead to assure investors that the monetary policy stance will be easy after benchmark rates were slashed by 115 basis points this year.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“We expect the RBI to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4% at its policy review in October as inflation has remained above its 2-6% target range in August for five months in a row. The steep decline in global GDP also means that the RBI is likely to retain its accommodative stance to signal its continued commitment to growth. The outlook for a decisive downtrend in inflation means that the RBI should be able to resume monetary easing, starting December. We expect the RBI to lower the repo rate over four policy meetings to 3% by June 2021. The appointment of three new external members on the monetary policy committee before the October review is likely to turn an already dovish MPC, even more dovish.”

--Abhishek Gupta

Central Bank of Brazil

Current Selic target rate: 2%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 2%

Forecast for end of 2021: 3%

Brazil’s central bank has interrupted its monetary easing cycle in September after cutting 450 basis points from the benchmark interest rate over nine consecutive meetings. Policy makers haven’t completely ruled out additional cuts, but said room for them is limited, if any, as low borrowing costs risk destabilizing the country’s financial system.Officials have recently introduced forward guidance, saying borrowing are likely to remain at the current level for the foreseeable future, as they seek to support the post-pandemic recovery by lowering the long-end of the yield curve. They described recent spikes in food prices as temporary and suggested still large economic slack will absorb mounting wholesale price pressures. Headline consumer inflation remains below this year’s 4% target and next year’s 3.75% goal.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“The BCB is running out of tools to deal with wide economic slack and below-target inflation expectations. Its recently introduced forward guidance did not succeed in flattening the yield curve. We expect the BCB to hold the policy rate at 2% until end-2021. The main risk stems from the fiscal side: a structural deterioration in the fiscal outlook -- such as a change in the constitutional spending cap -- could erode the currency further and force the BCB to raise rates earlier than anticipated.”

--Adriana Dupita

Bank of Russia

Current key rate: 4.25%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 4.25%

Forecast for end of 2021: 4.5%

Russia’s central bank paused its monetary easing cycle in September after a plunge in the ruble contributed to a surprise inflation uptick. Governor Elvira Nabiullina said she still sees “some room for cutting,” but the path might depend on geopolitical noise amid concern Moscow may face new international penalties in response to the poisoning of an opposition leader and Kremlin support for Belarus’s embattled president.

Russia’s inflation rate is still below target, but short-term inflationary risks have increased and the pace of price growth accelerated to 3.7% as of Sept. 14, according to the central bank. That’s just below the regulator’s 4% target and the rate has been accelerating since January.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“The Bank of Russia’s rate-cutting cycle is probably over. The economy has been unexpectedly resilient, price pressure has firmed and political risk is back on the surface, weighing on the ruble. Policy makers are keeping their options open, with a resurgence in the virus threatening the recovery. But the bar is high for another move, and an extended hold is more likely.”

--Scott Johnson

South African Reserve Bank

Current repo average rate: 3.5%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 3.5%

Forecast for end of 2021: 3.5%

The South African Reserve Bank’s September pause to hold its benchmark interest rate at a record low after 300 basis points of cuts this year may have been the end of the its easing cycle. The implied rate path in its Quarterly Projection Model indicates no further cuts in the near term, and two increases in the third and fourth quarters of 2021.However, any move to tighten would be slow. The outlook for inflation is muted, with the rate projected to stay near or below the 4.5% midpoint of the central bank’s target range until at least the end of 2021. That will allow monetary policy to remain accommodative for most of the next two years and stimulus to be withdrawn in gradually, according to Deputy Governor Fundi Tshazibana.Forward-rate agreements show traders are still pricing a small chance of a 25 basis-point cut in November. Those bets could increase if the economic picture painted in the October medium-term budget statement is much worse than expected.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“The SARB held rates at its last meeting after cutting rates five times this year to a record low of 3.5%. We expect no further rate cuts over the next 12 months, even if the outlook deteriorates further as this is already accounted for in the aggressive frontloading of rates to date.”

--Boingotlo Gasealahwe

MINT CENTRAL BANKS

Banco de Mexico

Current overnight rate: 4.25%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 3.75%

Forecast for end of 2021: 3%

Mexico’s central bank cut its key interest rate by a quarter point in late September after five consecutive 50 basis-point reductions, a sign the country’s monetary easing cycle is nearing an end. Food price pressure has pushed inflation above the upper limit of the bank’s target range in August for the first time in 15 months, limiting its room to maneuver.

While further cuts weren’t explicitly ruled out and the central bank expects inflation to converge around the 3% target within 12-24 months, Banxico’s next steps are likely to be more cautious and data-dependent. Investors will be also watching the composition of the bank’s five-member board as the government will need to present a candidate to replace deputy governor Javier Guzman Calafell, whose mandate finishes at the end of the year.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“Banxico is likely to continue slowly cutting interest rates. Monetary policy is already providing stimulus, but remains tight relative to peers and previous easing cycles. This implies room for more. Consensus forecasts point to weak domestic demand and slow growth, consistent with elevated unemployment and a wide negative output gap. This also supports more rate reductions. High inflation should be transitory, but together with uncertainty and concerns about financial stability, suggests policy makers will remain cautious and prefer gradual adjustments.”

--Felipe Hernandez

Bank Indonesia

Current 7-day reverse repo rate: 4%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 4%

Forecast for end of 2021: 3.5%

Indonesia’s central bank had already been on an interest-rate cutting spree before the coronavirus pandemic hit this year, and when it did, the bank doubled down with four reductions since February. It has had to balance providing support for the economy without destabilizing the currency with too-aggressive rate cuts.

The central bank has taken a more energetic approach on unconventional policy, venturing into quantitative easing to help stabilize financial markets and agreeing to directly finance the government’s budget deficit by buying debt. Central bankers have assured investors the latter approach is a one-off emergency measure amid the pandemic, but there are growing concerns the government will pressure Bank Indonesia to continue funding fiscal spending as the economy continues to underperform.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“We expect Bank Indonesia to leave its policy rate unchanged at 4.00% at least through early 2021, as the pandemic continues to suppress global risk appetite. Until then, Indonesia’s central bank is likely instead to lean on QE to simultaneously support growth and underpin the rupiah. Bank Indonesia’s bond purchases, both in primary and secondary markets, allow it to support growth without exacerbating currency stability. Deeper cuts in the policy rate would narrow the country’s favorable interest rate differential at the risk of exacerbating capital outflows. Investors are already wary of BI’s direct funding of government spending, especially as bond purchases appear likely to continue into 2021, if not longer.”

--Tamara Henderson

Central Bank of Turkey

Current 1-week repo rate: 10.25%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 10.25%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2021: 9%

Turkey’s central bank may be forced to navigate policy steps between investor calls for higher interest rates if the inflation outlook deteriorates and the opposition from a president who dislikes hikes.

Turkey’s monetary authority stunned investors in September when it raised rates for the first time since a currency crisis in late 2018, doing what most analysts considered to be the unthinkable given President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s distaste for rate hikes.

The bank’s pledge to contain inflationary pressures emanating from a massive credit boom will require the bank to act again if price pressures continue to strengthen toward the end of the year. Consumer inflation is expected to somewhat slow to 11.2% by the year end but still remain well over the 5% official target, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“Torn between financial markets that demand higher interest rates and President Erdogan who expects easier policy, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey will probably keep interest rates on hold this year. Slower currency depreciation and mild disinflation could allow it to lower rates next year.”

--Ziad Daoud

Central Bank of Nigeria

Current central bank rate: 11.5%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 11.5%

Forecast for end of 2020: 13.5%

After an unexpected interest-rate cut in September, the Nigerian central bank may ease even further to cushion an economy projected to contract the most in almost four decades.That means it will contend with inflation that’s been above target for more than five years. Governor Godwin Emefiele’s remarks that quickening price growth was due to structural factors impervious to traditional monetary policy tools show there may be higher tolerance for breaching the target.Some of the factors driving inflation are the closure of Nigeria’s land borders that started in August 2019, frequent clashes between herders and farmers that weigh of food supply and flood recent that destroyed more than 25% of the rice harvest.The central bank plays a role. It has expanded the list of importers barred from accessing dollars. That means traders have to use the parallel market for hard currency, where they pay a lot more. Emefiele will also continue defending the naira, even if that raises pressure on prices and hurts local businesses unable to import key inputs.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“The Nigerian central bank has cut rates by 200 basis points this year to help the economy recover from the pandemic. This is despite above target inflation, which policy makers see as largely structural for now. We think this narrative will change next year when the recovery gathers pace, with the central bank’s focus shifting back to inflation. It is then that we expect to see a reversal of the crisis induced rate cuts.”

--Boingotlo Gasealahwe

OTHER G-20 CENTRAL BANKS

Bank of Korea

Current base rate: 0.5%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 0.5%

Forecast for end of 2021: 0.5%

While Governor Lee Ju-yeol has said there’s still room for another rate cut, the Bank of Korea is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in the last three months of the year and resort to other measures if the economy needs more support. The BOK has already helped businesses and stabilized markets by beefing up its government bond purchases, raising the ceiling for cheap loans to companies and indirectly purchasing corporate bonds.

Lee’s comment appears aimed at cooling speculation that these measures are stepping stones on a path toward full-scale quantitative easing. Still, the talk rumbles on given that the rate is already at a record low and the government is keen to keep a lid on speculative property purchases that could be fueled by cheaper loans. The majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg see the policy rate held at the current level for almost another two years.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“With its policy rate near the effective lower bound, the Bank of Korea may be inclined to refrain from further rate cuts and lean toward non-rate tools to support the economy. Substantial government debt issuance plans are set to put upward pressure on borrowing costs in the year ahead. We anticipate the central bank will continue with ad-hoc bond market intervention rather than launch a full-fledged QE program -- though the latter remains a possibility should economic conditions deteriorate further.”

--Justin Jimenez

Reserve Bank of Australia

Current cash rate target: 0.25%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 0.1%

Forecast for end of 2021: 0.1%

Back in March, the RBA dropped rates to 0.25% and embarked upon its first foray into quantitative easing by setting a target on the three-year yield at the same rate. The RBA has been purchasing Australian Government bonds in the secondary market across the yield curve to achieve this target and soothe any dislocation. It has also provided a lending facility to lower the cost of funding for the banking system.

Governor Philip Lowe and his board have pledged to keep policy accommodative and are assessing other options to tackle the first technical recession in nearly 30 years. Lowe has said taking the policy rate negative is “extraordinarily unlikely.” Yet, with a preference toward a lower currency and the economy tracking well below policy objectives, lowering rates and the yield target to 10 basis points is the expected next course of action.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“The RBA has scope to deliver additional policy easing, through a further reduction in the cash rate and the suite of alternative policy tools it has introduced over recent months. We expect an across the board reduction in the RBA’s policy rates to 0.1%, to further support the economy’s recovery. While a weaker currency would help, Australia’s border closures reduce the potential boost to aggregate demand from tradable services like tourism and education.”

--James McIntyre

Central Bank of Argentina

Current rate floor: 38%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 38%

Forecast for end of 2020: 42%

Argentina’s central bank has implemented stricter currency controls to protect its dwindling net foreign reserves as the gap between official and unofficial exchange rates continued to widen even after the country concluded its $65 billion debt restructuring.

Controlling the currency is part of policy makers’ efforts to rein inflation that remains around 40% despite President Alberto Fernandez’s decision to freeze prices of several items, from rent and utilities to food and medicine. At the same time, the monetary authority is printing money to finance the government’s budget deficit, prompting economists to forecast inflation will again accelerate to more than 50% by mid-2021.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“After a series of aggressive rate cuts early in Miguel Pesce’s term, the BCRA has left the policy rate stable at 38% since March, keeping it deeply into negative territory in real terms. Inflation is high, but slowing at the margin thanks to strict capital controls and price freezes. This policy mix is unsustainable, but Pesce is yet to say how he intends to phase out these measures.”

--Adriana Dupita

G-10 CURRENCIES AND SMALL EAST EUROPE ECONOMIES

Swiss National Bank

Current Libor target rate: -0.75%

Economist media forecast for end of 2020: -0.75%

Forecast for end of 2021: -0.75%

With the global economy mired in recession, the SNB is almost certain to stick with its policy of negative interest rates and threat to use interventions to prevent its currency from appreciating too strongly.

Switzerland’s inflation outlook is extremely subdued, with consumer price growth barely expected to turn positive in 2021 and 2022.

SNB President Thomas Jordan has said the SNB can take interest rates lower if needed. But that would be a risky step that wouldn’t go down well with banks, who’ve long complained about negative rates and might pass them on to retail clients.

Sveriges Riksbank

Current repo rate: 0%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 0%

Forecast for end of 2020: 0%

Sweden’s central bank remains focused on buying assets to keep rates low and stabilize markets in the wake of the pandemic. Its board members are unwilling to use the repo rate to bring inflation back up to the 2% target, fearing undesired consequences should banks impose negative deposit rates on their customers.

Still, the Riksbank hasn’t shut the door entirely to a rate cut. It offered a strong hint about what could force its hand in its latest rate decision, namely if “confidence in the inflation target were to be threatened.” Hence, a lot of attention will be on long-term inflation expectations. The latest survey commissioned by the Riksbank showed that participants still expect a 1.7% inflation rate in five years from now. That level hasn’t raised any major concerns, but if expectations fall from here it should cause some, at least among the more dovish rate-setters.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“The Riksbank is set to stay on hold, but leave the door open for renewed easing as Sweden’s recovery on the back of stabilising global demand and expansionary fiscal policy is far from bringing inflation back towards the bank’s 2-%-target. We expect the world’s oldest central bank will prefer expanded asset purchases before for renewed rate cuts if it’s forced to act again.”

--Johanna Jeansson

Norges Bank

Current deposit rate: 0%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 0%

Forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%

Norway’s central bank isn’t planning to raise interest rates from their historical low of 0% until the latter half of 2022 at the earliest. That still makes it somewhat of an outlier, given that the Fed, the ECB and the Riksbank in neighboring Sweden are all set to keep rates low for longer.

Norway faces a milder recession than most other countries struggling with the Covid crisis, thanks in part to an effective lockdown strategy and billions of dollars in government support packages backed by the country’s $1 trillion-plus sovereign wealth fund. The central bank has not had to tap the bond markets.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“Norges Bank is set to be among the first central banks to lift rates after the Covid-19 crisis as policy makers weigh together a relatively shallow downturn with perceived risks to financial stability. Norway’s large fiscal buffers also mean there’s less pressure on monetary policy to prop up the economy and we have pencilled in a lift-off in late 2021 -- earlier than signalled by the bank.”

--Johanna Jeansson

Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Current cash rate: 0.25%

Bloomberg Economics’ forecast for end of 2020: 0.25%

Forecast for end of 2021: 0%

The RBNZ has said it is prepared to introduce negative interest rates in 2021 if needed as it waits to see if the economic recovery from a first-half recession delivers a pick up in inflation and employment.

The central bank has pledged to keep the cash rate steady until March, while also saying it is open to providing more stimulus. It is maintaining a significant quantitative easing program, and officials are developing a package combining a negative benchmark rate with term funding for banks. RBNZ policy makers have said they want the lending component in place this year.

Governor Adrian Orr suspended the introduction of new capital rules for banks until July 2021 to encourage lending, but is now facing calls to further delay them. House prices are surging as home-loan interest rates drop, which may prompt the RBNZ to tighten rules on low-deposit lending.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“Further monetary stimulus is likely to be delivered over coming months, with the RBNZ taking a staged approach. The proposed Funding for Lending Program should place downward pressure on borrowing costs within the economy, with a potential spillover into a lower currency. While negative rates remain a risk, we think that a recovering domestic economy and long-mooted twinning with virus-free Australia is likely to reduce the pressure for further easing in 2021.”

--James McIntyre

National Bank of Poland

Current cash rate: 0.1%

Economist media forecast for end of 2020: 0.1%

Forecast for end of 2021: 0.1%

Poland’s central bank has pledged to keep interest rates at a record low for the foreseeable future as long as pandemic risks continue to threaten the recovery in the European Union’s biggest eastern economy. The bank reduced its benchmark interest rate by 140 basis points to 0.1% between March and May, and began a program of quantitative easing. The government has rolled out fiscal stimulus worth about 14% of gross domestic product.

“The uncertainty about the pandemic, the economic situation and inflation outlook indicate a decline in consumer-price growth,” Governor Adam Glapinski said in an opinion article published by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna on Sept. 18. “From this point of view, it’s clear that monetary policy must to remain accommodative.”

Czech National Bank

Current cash rate: 0.25%

Economist media forecast for end of 2020: 0.25%

Forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%

The Czech central bank, which has cut interest rates more than anyone else in the EU this year, says more monetary-policy help isn’t needed because the massive budget stimulus is key for restarting the economy. It’s held borrowing costs unchanged since May and avoided using any form of unconventional easing.

Key manufacturing businesses are showing signs of a faster rebound than initially expected, while government spending is propping up consumption and keeping inflation well above the the 2% target. The bank has penciled-in interest-rate hikes starting in the second half of 2021, but Governor Jiri Rusnok warned the accelerating pace of Covid-19 infections is a significant risk to the recovery even as he doesn’t expect another full lockdown.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.