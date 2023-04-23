(Bloomberg) -- Above-target inflation is the biggest risk for reserve managers this year, according to a survey of 83 central banks carried out by Central Banking Publications.

Central banks around the world are dealing with stubborn inflation even after months of increases to borrowing costs. That’s put pressure on the institutions to continue to tackle climbing prices, even as stresses on the financial sector grow.

The survey showed that 70% of respondents cited inflation as the biggest risk, in the poll published Sunday. Geopolitical risk was cited as the second-biggest concern.

