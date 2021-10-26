1h ago
Central Banks Are Getting Serious About Digital Money
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has prompted a major push among central banks to develop their own digital currencies. This week, Nigeria’s central bank joined those of the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean region in launching the world’s first digital versions of cash. China is likely to be among the countries to follow next as it prepares a digital yuan trial in time for the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.