Leading central banks made a big call this week, deciding that the coronavirus is no longer calling the shots in their economies, and inflation is now the bigger threat

The Bank of England’s surprise rate hike has boosted traders’ and economists’ conviction on a steeper series of increases next year BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said an outlook for “more persistent” inflation was behind a surprise decision to raise interest rates for the first time in three years

The ECB temporarily boosted its regular monthly bond buying for half a year to smooth the exit from pandemic stimulus The decision, designed to combat market stress, drew pushback from a significant number of policy makers

The Bank of Japan extended its special aid for small businesses while paring back support for larger firms as it took a cautious stance on winding down pandemic measures that further widens a policy gap with other major central banks

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is flying back a day early from a work trip to California to hold crisis talks with U.K. businesses demanding state aid

Travel firms are braced for thousands of cancellations after France curbed U.K. arrivals in a bid to slow the omicron variant of Covid-19

The Biden administration is pushing European Union allies to finalize a broad package of sanctions against Russian banks and energy companies that could be imposed jointly with the U.S. if the Kremlin attacked Ukraine

Will China step up monetary and fiscal stimulus? Will it loosen curbs on the property sector? Bloomberg Economics runs the numbers

