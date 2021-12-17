58m ago
Central Banks Big Call, Steeper BOE Bets, BOJ Slow Lane: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Leading central banks made a big call this week, deciding that the coronavirus is no longer calling the shots in their economies, and inflation is now the bigger threat
- The Bank of England’s surprise rate hike has boosted traders’ and economists’ conviction on a steeper series of increases next year
- BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said an outlook for “more persistent” inflation was behind a surprise decision to raise interest rates for the first time in three years
- The ECB temporarily boosted its regular monthly bond buying for half a year to smooth the exit from pandemic stimulus
- The decision, designed to combat market stress, drew pushback from a significant number of policy makers
- The Bank of Japan extended its special aid for small businesses while paring back support for larger firms as it took a cautious stance on winding down pandemic measures that further widens a policy gap with other major central banks
- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is flying back a day early from a work trip to California to hold crisis talks with U.K. businesses demanding state aid
- Travel firms are braced for thousands of cancellations after France curbed U.K. arrivals in a bid to slow the omicron variant of Covid-19
- The Biden administration is pushing European Union allies to finalize a broad package of sanctions against Russian banks and energy companies that could be imposed jointly with the U.S. if the Kremlin attacked Ukraine
- Will China step up monetary and fiscal stimulus? Will it loosen curbs on the property sector? Bloomberg Economics runs the numbers
