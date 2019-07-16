Central Banks Need Help, EU Awaits Tariffs, China Slows: Eco Day

Global central bankers are again in the driving seat when it comes to propping up the world economy, but many are demanding governments join them in the rescue effort

Europe expects the World Trade Organization to give the U.S. the green light to hit the EU with tariffs aimed at products valued at between $5 billion and $7 billion in a 14-year dispute over illegal aircraft subsidies, according to two European government officials

Turkey’s new central bank governor ended days of silence since his surprise appointment by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a message that hinted at restraint as he pivots toward interest-rate cuts

Greece’s new government is wasting no time. Only nine days after winning national elections, the administration of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is pouncing on low yields for Greek debt to sell a new seven-year bond, expected on Tuesday

Central banks in sub-Saharan Africa’s key economies will take direction from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell when they make calls on interest rates in the next 10 days

The Chinese economy already has the weakest growth in almost three decades, and it’s set to slow further despite upside surprises in a range of activity indicators released Monday

Government officials, in their efforts to calculate U.S. gross domestic product, are falling further behind in measuring rapidly evolving technology, especially smartphones that provide essentially-free digital products according to a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysis

New Zealand consumer prices rose at a faster pace, led by a surge in fuel prices, while there were few signs of broadening inflation pressures elsewhere in the economy that would take the gauge toward the central bank’s target midpoint

Australia’s central bank is focused on the jobs market and said it will adjust policy if needed to support economic growth and keep inflation on track to return to target

The Bank of Japan would offer support for a government spending package likely to be unveiled in October when a national sales tax is increased, according to a former central bank official

