57m ago
Central Banks Past Peak, Wages Soaring, China Prospects: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- After convening every August since 1982 at the edge of Wyoming’s magnificent Teton mountain range, monetary policy makers will hold a virtual Jackson Hole conference that will look pale by comparison. The same could probably be said of the central banks themselves
- Workers’ wages in a corner of Wisconsin, right along the southwestern shore of Lake Michigan, are climbing faster than in any other part of the country
- China’s economy can grow this year if the nation achieves its target of adding 9 million jobs, Premier Li Keqiang said in a visit to the western city of Chongqing
- China’s banking regulator pledged its backing for Hong Kong as a finance hub and reiterated a commitment to opening up the Chinese financial sector amid a deepening standoff with the U.S.
- More than half of the 1.3 million Australians who lost their jobs or were stood down at the start of the pandemic are back in work, though the recovery is being hampered by state border closures, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said
- Meantime, Thailand is cautiously looking at plans to reopen its borders as it struggles to survive without international visitors, who account for about two-thirds of the country’s tourism income
- Rishi Sunak’s tenure as U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer is reaching a defining moment as he decides whether millions of workers living off government aid should soon begin fending for themselves
- Iranians should not rely on a near-term lifting of sanctions or the outcome of the U.S. election to bring relief for the country’s ailing economy, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said
- Turkey says its natural gas find in the Black Sea will likely be followed by further discoveries, altering the geopolitics of energy trade in its region
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.