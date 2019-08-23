(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

August has been a busy month for central bankers across the world, with a streak of bigger-than-expected interest-rate cuts from New Zealand and India to Egypt, Brazil and beyond. The race to the bottom started just after the Federal Reserve’s late-July easing, its first since 2008, that has left policy makers elsewhere with more room for stimulus as they try to pre-empt a potential economic downturn. A decade into the global expansion, the risk of recessions are rising alongside weakening manufacturing and more trade-war uncertainty.

