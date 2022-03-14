(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

  • Global central banks this week will offer the biggest collective assessment of a changed world since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
    • Cut, hike or hold? Bloomberg Economics previews decisions
  • A Russian default is no longer improbable, but it’s unlikely to set off a global crisis, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said
    • Russia has lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees risks from western pressure on China, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said
    • EU governments discussed sanctioning Chelsea Football Club’s owner, Roman Abramovich, and other Russians
  • The Fed will this week begin a multi-month campaign to conquer inflation
    • Allianz SE’s Mohamed El-Erian said the fallout from Russian invasion of Ukraine will likely include a further pickup in U.S. inflation
  • The war in Ukraine threatens to deepen a crisis for the U.K.’s poorest and pull millions more into financial trouble
    • It also risks a second spike in U.K. inflation and stokes the likelihood of a recession
  • France’s central bank said the war in Ukraine is creating high uncertainty that makes it tricky to forecast inflation and the economic recovery
  • China’s economic outlook is darkening, putting pressure on policy makers to step up stimulus measures to bolster growth
  • Italy will have to plan for additional borrowing to protect businesses and families from economic pains from Russia’s Ukraine invasion

