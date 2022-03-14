(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Global central banks this week will offer the biggest collective assessment of a changed world since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Cut, hike or hold? Bloomberg Economics previews decisions

A Russian default is no longer improbable, but it’s unlikely to set off a global crisis, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Russia has lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees risks from western pressure on China, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said EU governments discussed sanctioning Chelsea Football Club’s owner, Roman Abramovich, and other Russians

The Fed will this week begin a multi-month campaign to conquer inflation Allianz SE’s Mohamed El-Erian said the fallout from Russian invasion of Ukraine will likely include a further pickup in U.S. inflation

The war in Ukraine threatens to deepen a crisis for the U.K.’s poorest and pull millions more into financial trouble It also risks a second spike in U.K. inflation and stokes the likelihood of a recession

France’s central bank said the war in Ukraine is creating high uncertainty that makes it tricky to forecast inflation and the economic recovery

China’s economic outlook is darkening, putting pressure on policy makers to step up stimulus measures to bolster growth

Italy will have to plan for additional borrowing to protect businesses and families from economic pains from Russia’s Ukraine invasion

