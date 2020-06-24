(Bloomberg) -- Global central banks have developed a “concrete toolbox” to prepare for the risks climate change poses to the economy.

In an op-ed in Germany’s Boersen-Zeitung, Bundesbank board member Sabine Mauderer and Bank of England Executive Director Sarah Breeden said global warming could impact policy making by permanently damaging supply chains, changing labor migration patterns and causing more frequent corrections to short-term inflation expectations.

Those threats feed into some of the new reference scenarios compiled by the Network for Greening the Financial System, a group of central banks and supervisors from around the world looking to respond to climate change.

The report is due to be published later on Wednesday, along with guidelines on how to use the various options and an analysis on the implications for monetary policy.

“The scenarios will help to identify climate-related weaknesses in the financial system, and will play a key role in stress tests for banks and insurers -- also in the climate stress tests of the Bank of England,” Mauderer and Breeden wrote. Both chair workstreams at the NGFS.

They argued that central banks must expand their tool kit to meet climate-related challenges. The Bundesbank is already working on that by incorporating the NGFS scenarios into its economic models and analyses, they said.

