(Bloomberg) -- Major economies won’t fall into monetary policy-driven recessions over the next year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said, citing early interest-rate hikers to buttress its view.

Goldman looked at nine countries that were among the first to tighten, mostly emerging economies in Latin America and central and eastern Europe, as well as New Zealand. It found none show signs of recession given their labor markets continue to hold up.

Goldman said three main factors are supporting these economies:

Strong balance sheets supporting the drawdown of excess savings and rapid consumer credit growth

Pent-up labor demand that has supported job growth in several economies

Reopening is still boosting growth

Overheating labor markets and weakening exchange rates are among the negatives, though there’s some evidence that supply chain crunches are easing and sequential core inflation may have peaked in most economies, according to Goldman.

While it’s too early to tell if the economies that hiked early will ultimately contract, the evidence so far suggests they may avoid a hard landing.

“Their resilience supports our forecast that no major economy will enter a monetary policy-driven recession over the next year,” economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in the note.

“Coupled with the persistence in inflation and its drivers, this resilience suggests some upside risk to terminal rates among the later hikers relative to current market pricing.”

