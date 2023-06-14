(Bloomberg) -- London’s West End is seeing strong demand for space, even against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty — at least according to one of its main landlords.

Shaftesbury Capital Plc notes “confidence for rental growth prospects,” which spread throughout its portfolio focused in London’s Soho, Covent Garden and Chinatown, it said in a statement Wednesday morning. The company completed 173 leasing transactions in the first five months of the year, at rents on average 6% ahead of December 2022.

Demand for high quality, well-fitted office space across the West End remains healthy, with estimated rental values 8% above last December.

