(Bloomberg) -- Centrica Plc said factors from the U.K. price cap to warm weather impacted trading in the first four months, but maintained its full-year outlook.

The U.K. tariff price cap, warmer-than-average weather, falling U.K. natural gas prices and outages at U.K. nuclear power stations led to “challenging” trading, Centrica says on Monday in a trading statement. The utility still sees adjusted operating cash flow for the full year of between 1.8 billion pounds ($1.38 billion) and 2 billion pounds.

Key Insights

Customer losses on energy accounts of 234,000 in the first four months of this year is just one of the headwinds the U.K.’s biggest energy supplier is facing. The government-imposed cap on consumer energy bills hit profits in the first quarter to the tune of 70 million pounds this year. Britain’s energy market regulator boosted the cap on how much utilities can charge customers for electricity and natural gas to 1,254 pounds in February.

The “Big Six” utilities in the U.K. have come under pressure from smaller, cheaper, and more nimble market entrants who have taken significant market share from them.

Centrica said in February that it planned 750 million pounds of asset sales and cost cutting in 2019.

Market Reaction

Centrica has dropped 31% this year, the worst performance on the 29-member STOXX 600 Utilities index.

CEO Comment:

“We continue to focus on those things we can control and as a result we expect to achieve our 2019 cash flow and net debt targets, while we are making further progress on cost efficiency delivery and on demonstrating margin capture capability,” Chief Executive Officer Iain Conn says in the statement.

Get More

Utility plans non-core divestments of 500 million pounds. Centrica plans to cut between 1,500 to 2,000 jobs.

Full year net debt expected to be between 3 billion pounds to 3.5 billion pounds.

