(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s biggest natural gas storage site could be restored in time for winter, a move that would help secure supplies for heating as Russia curbs flows of the fuel to Europe.

Centrica Plc, the owner of the Rough facility, is still hammering out a deal with the government on details including subsidies for getting the retired storage site back in regular operation. Capacity would be brought back gradually, providing further relief for surging gas prices next winter, too.

“Physically it’s possible, but there’s a whole bunch of things that we need to go through and we are working on it right now,” Centrica Chief Executive Officer Chris O’Shea told reporters on Thursday. “We are right now doing the engineering to make sure that it can physically happen and we’re doing that at our own cost.”

Europe is racing to stockpile gas ahead of the cold season with fears mounting the continent will struggle to keep the lights on given dwindling supplies from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. The decision by Centrica and the UK government to close storage operations at Rough in 2017 -- when Europe’s supplies from Russia were plentiful -- has been widely criticized as it’s left the UK deeply exposed to gas flow disruptions in winter.

Centrica will pay to make Rough operational but is seeking longer-term guarantees from the government on price, such as a contract for difference, O’Shea said.

Restoring Rough has become increasingly urgent. Britain faces “knock-on impacts” for the country’s energy supplies such as rocketing prices if Russia cuts off flows to Europe, National Grid Plc said Thursday in its early winter outlook.

The Rough site, a depleted gas field before its conversion to a storage facility, has still been extracting fuel for the past few years. The overall cost to convert it back to a reserve site, with the longer-term prospect of storing hydrogen, is estimated at about £2 billion ($2.4 billion). Centrica received first approval earlier this month to re-open Rough for storage.

Read more: UK Grid Warns Energy Costs Could Skyrocket Amid Russia Gas Curbs

While the UK has its own gas production in the North Sea and several terminals to receive liquefied natural gas from across the globe, it also relies on supplies from Norway in winter, as well as flows from the continent through two major pipelines.

Ultimately, Rough should get back its role as a leading European gas storage facility, which would help reduce record energy bills for UK consumers, O’Shea said.

Rough’s initial return to service would equate to 10 LNG cargoes, he said. “And then we would hope to make a big investment next year to double that capacity for next winter.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.