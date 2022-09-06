(Bloomberg) -- Centrica Plc is in talks with banks on the potential extension of credit lines as the volatility in European energy markets intensifies, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The move is a pre-emptive one as volatile energy prices increase collateral requirements, the person said, asking not to be named as the information isn’t yet public. Centrica declined to comment. The Financial Times was first to report on the talks.

Liquidity is one of the most pressing issues for Europe’s energy companies, as unprecedented turbulence disrupts markets for trading natural gas and power. Sweden and Finland already decided to create emergency backstops to help utilities facing collateral requirements in a bid to prevent a “Lehman” moment.

Energy giant Uniper SE, which earlier this year had to be rescued by an aid package from the German government, signaled Monday it might need more funds soon. Its major shareholder, Fortum Oyj, announced on Tuesday a bridge financing arrangement with the Finnish state. The Swiss government has granted a credit line to energy group Axpo Holding AG.

When European Union energy ministers meet in Brussels on Friday, deploying “emergency liquidity instruments” is one of the key items on the agenda pushed by the Czech presidency. Politicians are scrambling to fix a deepening energy crisis after Russia switched off its main gas pipeline to the continent, curbing its already record-low supplies. The turbulence is also affecting the British market.

Centrica’s profits increased sixfold in the first half of this year as its North Sea business and a stake in the UK’s nuclear fleet benefited from soaring gas and power prices. The company resumed dividend payments for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The Financial Times reported that Centrica is currently in talks with banks to secure billions of pounds in extra short-term financing to meet ballooning collateral demands in case the situation deteriorates. Three years ago Centrica said that it had secured a £4.2 billion ($4.9 billion) committed revolving credit facility with 21 banks that would last until at least 2024.

