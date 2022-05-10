(Bloomberg) -- Centrica Plc, the U.K.’s biggest energy supplier, expects earnings to surge this year, even as the worst cost of living crisis in decades leaves many of its customers unable to pay their bills.

The company said it’s expecting full-year earnings per share to more than double from 2021 after higher energy prices meant it could sell electricity and gas for more. Earnings at British Gas, its retail supply unit, were in line with last year, Centrica said in a statement Tuesday. Its shares surged the most in over two months.

Centrica highlighted the risk of increasing bad-debt charges, with customers struggling to pay bills as inflation spirals. Bumper earnings for one of the nation’s most high profile energy companies is likely to draw criticism from fuel poverty groups, which are dealing with a jump in calls from people worried about mounting debts.

Europe’s largest energy producers have targets on their backs as the vast financial gains from high oil and gas prices coincide with a cost-of-living crisis for millions of people. While Italy has raised its windfall tax on profits in the energy industry, earlier this month Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to rule out such a levy in the U.K.

British Gas has had some supply chain disruption and been impacted by higher inflation, the company said. “We expect those headwinds to continue,” Centrica said in a statement.

Centrica Chief Executive Officer Chris O’Shea told a panel of lawmakers last month that about 10% of customers were in debt and that could rise when a cap on bills increases in October.

Centrica’s 2022 earnings per share are expected to be at the top end of a range of analyst estimates of 6.7 to 10.8 pence a share. That compares with earnings of 4.1 pence a share in 2021.

The company’s shares jumped as much as 6.5% in London trading, the most since Feb. 25.

Centrica has a 20% stake in Electricite de France SA’s nuclear fleet in Britain and some gas production assets.

Investors are waiting for signs that Centrica will reinstate its dividend after it paused payments last year. The company previously indicated it could be ready to pay a dividend after its pensions review, which should conclude in the first half of the year. Centrica’s first half results are expected on July 28.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“Centrica’s trading update, implying full-year adjusted EPS may reach the high-end of consensus’ 6.7-10.8 pence, suggests the company could soon be able to reinstate a dividend despite facing a potential political backlash. The results reflect upside commodity-price exposure via the U.K. nuclear and gas production fleet.”

-- Patricio Alvarez, BI utilities analyst

Click here to read the full research note

