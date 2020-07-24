Centrica to Sell U.S. Business to NRG Energy for $3.6 Billion

(Bloomberg) --

Centrica Plc is selling its North American energy supply, services and trading business, Direct Energy, to NRG Energy Inc. for $3.625 billion.

Centrica is the U.K.’s biggest energy supplier and will now focus on its home market, the company said in a statement.

“This disposal is aligned to our strategy to become a simpler, leaner business and in addition it will materially strengthen our balance sheet and remove a source of earnings volatility,” Chief Executive Officer Chris O’Shea said.

The cash deal was based on an “attractive valuation” for Direct Energy equivalent to an enterprise value to 2019 earnings before tax depreciation, and amortization of 7.9 times.

Centrica is also trying to sell its exploration and production business Spirit Energy and its 20% nuclear stake in the the U.K.’s generation fleet. The nuclear sale is on hold, the company said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.