Centrists to Win Brazil’s Two Main Cities in Defeat to Bolsonaro

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s two largest cities will be governed by centrist candidates who defeated those backed by President Jair Bolsonaro in nationwide municipal elections, consolidating the return of more moderate political actors following a conservative wave that swept the country two years ago.

Brazilians went to the polls on Sunday to choose mayors for Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and other 55 of the country’s 5,500 municipalities whose first-round results in the Nov. 15 vote had been inconclusive. Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 5 p.m. local time.

In Sao Paulo, incumbent Mayor Bruno Covas is projected to have won the race against leftist Guilherme Boulos, according to Datafolha pollster. Covas was supported by Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, a key Bolsonaro opponent.

In Rio de Janeiro, former Mayor Eduardo Paes, who led the city during the Olympic Games in 2016, is projected to defeat incumbent Mayor Marcelo Crivella, an influential evangelical leader, Datafolha said. Crivella run for re-election with the support of Bolsonaro.

