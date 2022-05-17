(Bloomberg) -- A retailer that has come to represent the resilience of New York City is making a comeback.

Century 21 will be returning to its flagship location in downtown Manhattan in spring 2023 and is teaming up with retail operator Legends to again showcase a selection of off-price luxury goods. The store will occupy four floors of 22 Cortlandt St. and will offer men’s, women’s and children’s designer apparel, footwear, outerwear, handbags, accessories and fragrances.

Legends, which operates retail and concessions for venues including Yankee Stadium, SoFi Stadium and the World Trade Center’s One World Observatory, will also be creating an e-commerce experience for the company.

“Century 21 is, and always will be, a New York City brand,” Raymond Gindi, Century 21’s co-chief executive officer, said in a statement Tuesday. “In our 60-year history we have only closed our doors twice, once after the devastation of 9/11 and then again during the Covid-19 pandemic. But like the true New Yorkers we are, we have persevered. We could not be more excited to bring Century 21 back home.”

The family-owned department-store chain got its start in the bedroom community of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, in 1961, offering shoppers designer goods at affordable prices. At the start of 2020, it had 13 locations that spanned the Eastern Seaboard from New York to Florida. But by September of that year, the company was forced to close up shop and file for bankruptcy after insurers refused to pay $175 million in claims stemming from pandemic closures, Gindi said at the time.

