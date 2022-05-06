(Bloomberg) -- High electricity prices in Spain are a problem only for ten million “fools” who have fixed-price contracts, according to the top executive of the country’s largest utility.

“Only the fools who continue to use the regulated price set by the government” pay higher prices, Iberdrola’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Sanchez Galan said in a conference Thursday. The majority of users are on so-called free market contracts and pay prices similar to 2018 levels after the government removed certain taxes, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Nadia Calvino, who is also economy minister, on Friday responded to Galan’s comments, saying they lacked empathy and that she was surprised by their offhand tone.

Some 30% of Spanish power users, or 10.07 million clients, had fixed-price contracts with utilities in 2021, while around 19.8 million had deals linked to free-market prices. Given that the fixed rate is indexed to the wholesale market it’s highly exposed to big swings in power prices. Clients on the free market have more options to change suppliers and find better deals.

Electricity prices have been surging for almost a year in Spain, a trend that has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. The surge in prices has in turn been the main driver for inflation, which in March hit its highest level since the 80s.

