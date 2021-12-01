(Bloomberg) -- Confidence among chief executive officers of large U.S. companies jumped to a record high as expectations for hiring, capital investment and sales all improved.

The Business Roundtable’s CEO Economic Outlook index rose 10 points to 124 in the fourth quarter, the highest in 20 years worth of data, according to the report released Wednesday. The survey, conducted Nov. 3-22, also showed CEOs expect the U.S. economy to grow 3.9% next year.

Respondents were also asked to identify the greatest cost pressure facing their companies. Almost half said it was labor costs, while 20% said supply chain disruption costs and 17% noted material costs.

The survey included responses from 167 CEOs.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.