(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of Australian gaming company Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. has resigned after using offensive and inappropriate language in the workplace.

Adam Rytenskild will leave effective immediately, the Melbourne-based company, which runs horse and sports betting operations, said in a statement after the close of trading on Thursday. He had been in the role just under two years.

The company’s board said it became aware Rytenskild had used inappropriate and offensive language inconsistent with his continued leadership of the organization. He will receive only the termination payments required by law and under his contract and will forfeit all unvested short-term and long-term incentive awards. To protect the privacy of those involved, Tabcorp said it doesn’t intend to make any further comment in relation to the conduct.

“I don’t recall making the alleged comment and it’s not language I would usually use, but I have regrettably agreed to resign,” Rytenskild said in the statement.

