(Bloomberg) -- Mark Machin resigned as head of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board after he went to the United Arab Emirates and received a Covid-19 vaccine, defying guidance from Justin Trudeau’s government to avoid international travel.

“After discussions last evening with the board, Mr. Machin tendered his resignation and it has been accepted,” CPPIB said in a statement Friday morning. John Graham was named to replace him as chief executive officer.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report Machin’s trip.

